BJP eyes power in West Bengal: List of BJP's key contenders for chief minister's post; check

Kolkata:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is surging ahead in West Bengal and appears set to form the government. The party is currently leading in 161 of the 293 seats, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is ahead in 126 seats.

These numbers indicate that the BJP will come to power in West Bengal for the first time in its political history, wresting control from the TMC. This has also sparked speculation over who will be chosen as the BJP’s Chief Minister in the state.

Several prominent leaders have emerged as possible contenders for the top post.

Suvendu Adhikari: Adhikari, currently the Leader of the Opposition, is seen as a strong claimant. Known for his organisational skills and influence, he is contesting from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, taking on Mamata Banerjee in key battlegrounds. He previously held important ministerial roles in the TMC government and has also served as a Member of Parliament from Tamluk.

Samik Bhattacharya: Another name in contention is Samik Bhattacharya, the BJP’s state president. A seasoned leader with roots in the RSS, he has played a key role in expanding the party’s base across different sections of society. He has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2024 and is credited with strengthening the BJP’s presence in the state over the years.

Dilip Ghosh: Ghosh, a former state president, continues to enjoy strong support among grassroots workers. Under his leadership, the BJP made significant gains in both the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly polls. He is currently contesting from Kharagpur Sadar and remains a key figure within the party.

Nisith Pramanik: Pramanik, a former Union Minister, is another prominent leader in the fray. Representing North Bengal, he has been instrumental in building the party’s influence in the region, particularly in Cooch Behar. He is contesting from Mathabhanga in the ongoing elections.

Agnimitra Paul: Paul, MLA from Asansol Dakshin and the party’s state vice president, is also being discussed as a potential choice. Known for her active role in protests and party campaigns, she has established herself as a visible and vocal leader in the state unit.

Roopa Ganguly: Ganguly, a former Rajya Sabha MP and well-known public figure, is another possible contender. With appeal among urban voters, she is contesting from Sonarpur Dakshin. She has previously held leadership roles within the party’s women’s wing and has been associated with the BJP for over a decade.

All the aforementioned candidates are leading in the early trends as counting is underway in West Bengal.