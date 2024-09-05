How to see your old Instagram Stories? An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS How to see your old Instagram Stories

Instagram has recently become one of the most popular social media platforms, with over two billion global users. The platform enables users to post photos, videos, and Stories. Instagram Stories has gained widespread popularity and is used more frequently than posting content to the main feed. This feature allows users to share photos and videos that vanish after 24 hours. Stories are distinct from the traditional feed and act as a slideshow with each photo or video representing a new slide. Instagram Stories are also popular among individuals, influencers, and businesses. As Stories last only for 24 hours, what if you want to revisit them after they have disappeared?

Instagram has a feature which allows users to revisit their old Stories. If you find this interesting and want to learn how to see old Instagram Stories, here is a guide on how to do it.

A step-by-step guide on how to see your old Instagram Stories

Step 1: Open the Instagram App

Open the Instagram app on your mobile device and log into your account.

Step 2: Navigate to Your Profile

Tap on your profile picture or username located at the bottom right of the screen to access your profile page.

Step 3: Access Your Archive

Tap on the hamburger icon in the upper right corner to access the Settings menu. Then tap on the Archive tab, located below the Saved tab.

Step 4: Browse Through Your Stories

Scroll through the archive to view your old Instagram Stories. You can view stories from specific dates or periods and even based on location. Just tap on the location icon to see a map with all your stories.

Image Source : FILEHow to see your old Instagram Stories

That’s how you can revisit your old Instagram Stories. Keep in mind that you can also see your old archived posts in the Archive tab.

ALSO READ: How to make UPI payments without using internet? An easy guide