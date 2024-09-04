How to make UPI payments without using internet? An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS How to make UPI payments without using internet?

Many users often face poor internet connection while making UPI payments. To address this issue, NPCI has recently introduced a feature that allows users to make UPI payments without internet access. Even if you are in a location without internet service or if your mobile data is exhausted, you can still make UPI payments from your phone by following a few steps and remembering a secret code.

Important points to consider for using UPI payment service include linking your mobile number to your bank account and creating a UPI ID using your mobile number and bank account. Only if your mobile number is linked to the UPI account can you take advantage of this feature.

You can create a UPI ID using your mobile number on any payment app or the BHIM UPI app. Once your UPI ID is created, you can utilise both online and offline UPI payment facilities.

If you find this feature interesting and want to learn how to make UPI payments without using the Internet, here is a step-by-step guide.

A step-by-step guide on how to make UPI payments without using internet

To make offline UPI payments, you need to remember the secret USSD code '*99#':

1. Dial this code on your phone's dial pad and press the call button.

2. You will receive a "Welcome to *99#" message on the screen. Tap "Ok" to proceed.

3. On the next page, you will see several options, such as Send Money, Request Money, Check Balance, My Profile, Pending Request, Transactions, and UPI PIN.

4. Choose the "Send" option to make a payment or "Request Money" to receive a payment.

5. Then, select Mobile Number, UPI ID, etc.

6. Enter the necessary details of the recipient on the following page.

7. Enter your UPI PIN, and you will be able to complete the offline UPI payment process in this way.

