Ravichandran Ashwin beats KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer to major batting milestone in WTC history

Ravichandran Ashwin shattered multiple records with his brilliant innings in the first innings of the opening Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai on Thursday, September 19. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja pulled off a record-breaking partnership for the seventh wicket to help India avoid a collapse on Day 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Ashwin displayed his batting skills to play a crucial knock after India's top order collapsed. Ashwin surpassed struggling batter KL Rahul to become the ninth Indian cricketer to register 1000 runs in the World Test Championship with another knock to rescue India.
The 38-year-old local star dominated Bangladesh bowlers who were impressive at the start of the innings. Ashwin completed his fifty in just 58 balls and became the latest entrant in the 1000-plus runs in WTC history after reaching 53 runs.
Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja also registered his 21st fifty in Test cricket to go past Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in the list of Indians with the most runs in WTC history. Both Ashwin and Jadeja also produced the highest-ever partnership for the seventh wicket in Tests against Bangladesh to help India reach a 300-plus total on Day 1.
Most runs for India in WTC
- Rohit Sharma - 2558 runs in 55 innings
- Virat Kohli - 2241 runs in 61 innings
- Cheteshwar Pujara - 1769 runs in 62 innings
- Ravindra Jadeja - 1617* runs in 46 innings
- Rishabh Pant - 1614 runs in 42 innings
- Ajinkya Rahane - 1589 runs in 49 innings
- Shubman Gill - 1492 runs in 47 innings
- Yashasvi Jaiswal - 1084 runs in 17 innings
- Ravichandran Ashwin - 1023* runs in 49 innings
- KL Rahul - 974 runs in 31 innings