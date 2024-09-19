Ravichandran Ashwin beats KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer to major batting milestone in WTC history

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Ravichandran Ashwin during the IND vs BAN first Test in Chennai on September 19, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin shattered multiple records with his brilliant innings in the first innings of the opening Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai on Thursday, September 19. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja pulled off a record-breaking partnership for the seventh wicket to help India avoid a collapse on Day 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ashwin displayed his batting skills to play a crucial knock after India's top order collapsed. Ashwin surpassed struggling batter KL Rahul to become the ninth Indian cricketer to register 1000 runs in the World Test Championship with another knock to rescue India.

The 38-year-old local star dominated Bangladesh bowlers who were impressive at the start of the innings. Ashwin completed his fifty in just 58 balls and became the latest entrant in the 1000-plus runs in WTC history after reaching 53 runs.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja also registered his 21st fifty in Test cricket to go past Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in the list of Indians with the most runs in WTC history. Both Ashwin and Jadeja also produced the highest-ever partnership for the seventh wicket in Tests against Bangladesh to help India reach a 300-plus total on Day 1.

Most runs for India in WTC