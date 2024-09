Updated on: September 19, 2024 18:17 IST

Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Asif finds Pak, Congress-NC alliance on same page on Art 370

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan, the Congress-NC alliance are on the same page over the restoration of Article 370. Pakistan's Defence Minister highlighted the shared opinion and predicted a 'high probability' of the alliance forming a govt in J&K