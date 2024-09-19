Uttarakhand: Train accident averted after iron rod found in railway tracks, three arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A 6-meter-long iron pole was found on the railway track between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested three suspects in connection with a serious incident that occurred at Rudrapur City Station in Uttarakhand, where a six-meter iron rod was placed across the railway tracks. The pole was marked with the numbers "43-10" in white paint, posing a significant danger to train operations.

On September 18, at 10:18 pm, the loco pilot of train number 12091, traveling from Bilaspur Road towards Rudrapur, spotted the iron rod on the tracks between km 43/10-11. Reacting swiftly, the driver applied the emergency brakes, halting the train in time to avoid a potential disaster. After ensuring the area was safe, the crew removed the pole and resumed the journey without further incident.

Following the event, GRP officials launched an investigation, leading to the apprehension of the three suspects who are currently being interrogated. Authorities are working to determine the motive behind placing the pole on the tracks and are emphasing the need for enhanced security measures at railway stations to prevent such dangerous occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from Anamika)