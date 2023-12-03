Why is Boycott Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trending? Everything you need to know about return of Dayaben

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Jethalal and Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmash is the most-watched sitcom on Hindi television. The show has been successfully running for over a decade now and has garnered a massive fan following. However, fans are now boycotting the show after makers made a false promise to bring back Disha Vakani aka Dayaben.

For those who have been asleep for a decade, Disha Vakani and Monika Bhadoriya quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in June this year. Speculations were rife that the duo exited the show due to payment issues.

When Disha Vakani, Monika Bhadoriya quit TMKOC

Back then, in an interview with Hindustantimes, Bhadoriya had opened up about Asit Modi calling her to return back to set days after her mother's demise. She had said, "I was in a trauma but he only called me seven days after my mother’s death, asking me to report on the set. When I said I wasn’t in condition, his team said, ‘Hum aapko paisa de rahe hai, hum jab chahe aap ko khada hona padega chahe aap ki Mummy admit ho ya koi.’ I went to the set because I had no option and I would just cry everyday. Upar se unka torture and misbehave bhi karte the.They would call me on the set an hour before the call time. Itni gundagardi hai unke set pe. He says ‘I’m a God’."

Cut to December, and after many promises, the makers did not bring back Dayaben on the show. Fans are now furious and are calling for a boycott on social media. Moreover, #BoycottTMKOC is trending on X. One user wrote, "This Duo will never be back on Screen." Tagging Asit Modi, another user wrote, "@AsitKumarrModi So you're happy now after breaking the hearts of all your viewers & now there is no reason left to watch the new ep, okay we understand what you want to do, Shame on you!"

Disha Vakani joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2008 and quit the sitcom in 2023.

