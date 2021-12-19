Follow us on Image Source : IANS Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Siri Hanmanth & Manas eliminated Grand finale to see SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan-Alia Bhatt

Siri and Manas have been eliminated as the grand finale of reality show 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' approaches. With an ensemble of stars in the lists of the guests attending the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5', the speculations about the title winner are rife. Hosted by Nagarjuna, the grand finale is to see Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and S.S. Rajamouli on the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' dais on Sunday. The hype around the grand finale has nearly doubled. The trio will also have a small talk with the finalists before they play the theatrical trailer of 'RRR' on the show.

On the other hand, '83' stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are to cheer the viewers, as they promote their sports drama in the grand finale episode.

It is reported that from the top-5 contestants, Siri and Manas have been eliminated as Siri stands in the fifth position, while Manas takes the fourth position. So, Siri and Manas are officially out of the title race for 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'.

VJ Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, and Shanmukh Jaswanth would be seen on the stage, and the makers are to announce the title winner on the episode which will be telecast on Sunday.

Reports suggest that VJ Sunny is likely to be the winner of the season, while the second position might be a tough nut to crack, as both Sreerama Chandra and Shanmukh Jaswanth share mostly equal percentage of votes by the audience.