Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Have a look at the list of contestants on Kamal Haasan's show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Have a look at the list of contestants of Kamal Haasan's show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Just yesterday fans witnessed the premiere of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 and today is the day when the Tamil television viewers got a treat in the form of BB Tamil 4. The reality show began at 6 PM with superstar Kamal Haasan on stage who seemed pretty excited about the show's start. Haasan, who has been a part of the show ever since its inception in a promo said, "The disease is dangerous. Of course, we have to be safe. But we can’t continue to remain in the house. We will follow the safety guidelines of WHO. Let’s get back to work." A lot of safety measures have been taken by the makers to ensure the safety of everyone. Just like BB14, the Tamil version also quarantined the celebrities for two weeks who have now entered the show as contestants. For those unversed, you can watch the show on Vijay TV and Disney Plus Hotstar. Meanwhile, have a look at the list of participants here:

1. Sanam Shetty

2.Shivani Narayanan

3. Rio Raj

4. Rekha Harris

5. Ramya Pandian

6. Aari Arjuna

7. Gabriella Charlton

8. Archana Chandhoke

9. Samyuktha Karthik

10. Aranthangi Nisha

11. Velmurugan

12. Aajeedh Khalique

13. Jithan Ramesh

14. Anitha Sampath

15. Bala

