Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat's sister reacts to his 'cute moments' with Shamita Shetty

Raqesh Bapat's sister reacts to his 'cute moments' with Shamita Shetty

Actors Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's connection is being much admired in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The duo is seen flirting with each other and never losing any opportunity to drop kisses. The fans have been enjoying their cute moments and believe that the two have fallen for each other. reacting to their connection, Raqesh Bapat's sister said that the two look cute together.

Raqesh's sister Sheetal Bapat told ETimes, "I think it's cute.. what the two of them share. Their equation is looking good. We are a close-knit family but when it comes to personal choices, we don’t say anything." Raqesh was married with actress Ridhi Dogra for seven years before they decided to call it quits in 2019. He had met her on the sets of their show Maryada — Lekin Kab Tak in 2010 and soon fell in love.

Talking about Raqesh's appearance in Bigg Boss OTT, his sister added, "Raqesh is a reserved person and he is someone who doesn’t like to be around too many people. Also, we all never watched Bigg Boss and all what we had heard was that a lot of fights happen inside the house. And my brother is someone who loves to be at peace. We wondered how he would even survive and adjust to all that? We felt that probably by the time he would understand what was happening, the fight will be over! But seeing him like this is new for us all and we are all loving it. My daughters especially love to see their mama on screen. Our lunch and dinner time conversations are all about Bigg Boss now."

She added, "His professional decisions have always worked out for him. And whatever he decides for himself, we respect that. This will also help him in a way. We recently sent a letter to him and my daughters wrote that now he cannot skip their chatter since they have now seen him interacting with so many people!"

Bigg Boss OTT streams on Voot. Currently fighting for the trophy are Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, Musskan Jattana, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal. TV actress Nia Sharma entered the show as a wild contestant on Sept 1.