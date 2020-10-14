Wednesday, October 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla’s fans celebrate his late father’s birth anniversary

Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla’s fans celebrate his late father’s birth anniversary

Sidharth Shukla’s fans celebrate the birth anniversary of his late father Ashok Shukla. Many people commented with hashtag Happy Birthday Ashok Uncle which is now trending on Twitter.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2020 15:04 IST
Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla’s fans celebrate his late father’s birth anniversary
Image Source : COLORS TV

Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla who is also a part of this season of Salman Khan’s show, enjoys a good fan following. The actor’s following has increased even more during his Bigg Boss 14’s stay as a senior.

Today on October 14 is his late father Ashok Shukla’s birth anniversary which led his fans to post their wishes on social media. Yes, Sidharth’s fans have been commenting and wishing his father so much so that hashtag Happy Birthday Ashok Uncle is trending on Twitter.

Some were praising Sidharth being a good human being while some were saying that the actor’s father must have been proud of him. That’s not all many fans were even thankful that he gave birth to the actor.

Check out the fans’ tweets here:

Just like the previous season, Sidharth Shukla is one of the most talked-about celebs in Bigg Boss 14 too. The winner of the previous season, Sid has already made a good bond with Hina Khan who is also a senior in the house.

Meanwhile talking about Bigg Boss 14 contestants, so this season is full of famous TV celebs including Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani and more. 

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select. Keep logged in to Indiatvnews.com for the latest updates from Bigg Boss 14 Grand premiere tonight from 9 pm onwards on Colors. Twitter updates at @indiatvnews | Special coverage

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X