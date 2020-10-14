Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla’s fans celebrate his late father’s birth anniversary

Image Source : COLORS TV Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla who is also a part of this season of Salman Khan’s show, enjoys a good fan following. The actor’s following has increased even more during his Bigg Boss 14’s stay as a senior.

Today on October 14 is his late father Ashok Shukla’s birth anniversary which led his fans to post their wishes on social media. Yes, Sidharth’s fans have been commenting and wishing his father so much so that hashtag Happy Birthday Ashok Uncle is trending on Twitter.

Some were praising Sidharth being a good human being while some were saying that the actor’s father must have been proud of him. That’s not all many fans were even thankful that he gave birth to the actor.

Check out the fans’ tweets here:

Happy Birthday Ashok Uncle.. I am sure wherever You are Your super proud of your Siddy... ❤@sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/EbRlXDipSd — Sidhart Shukla Pakistan FC ™❤ (@balochmeero1) October 14, 2020

We Love you a lot..your father must be proud for your achievement..and we support you forever..love you..

Happy Birthday To Your Father..

He must blessing you pic.twitter.com/c9XChzI1vh — 𝑆𝑎𝑖𝑚𝑎🇧🇩🌠SⁱᵈNᵃᵃᶻiᵃⁿˢ🌠 (@Saimasharmin11) October 13, 2020

Happy birthday Ashok uncle ❤

Be strong @sidharth_shukla bhai❤

I'm sure that he is making you proud. https://t.co/4TvcJdmVX3 — Aman sidhearts 🦁 (@Sidhear22597415) October 14, 2020

Happy Birthday Ashok uncle!! U have given birth to a fighter son who is fighter like you. Thanks for giving us Sidharth bhaiya. I hope you are proud of him and happily watching him from heaven. pic.twitter.com/DTF86xySv5 — SS Fancafe - Run By A Girl!💞💞 (@FancafeSs) October 14, 2020

This is so emotional 🥺😭❤️

Happy birthday ashok uncle.🌹

Big hug to @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/QvksQybrKT — Cute Heena / love Sidheena ❤ (@cutehinu_) October 14, 2020

A very happy birthday Ashok uncle...❤...Hope your son always makes you proud..❤❤@sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/jbwswtCaxt — Dheet hun mein🤡 (@_aish_13_) October 14, 2020

Happy Birthday papa shukla ❤️🥳

Your son our siddy boy is an amazing human

I hope you're proud of sidharth wherever you are ❤️

You've raised amazing children ❤️

Uncle your son loves you so much and we also love you so much❤️

Happy Birthday ashok uncle❤️@sidharth_shukla — Grey shorts is lub❤️😉 (@SidharthKiSali) October 14, 2020

Just like the previous season, Sidharth Shukla is one of the most talked-about celebs in Bigg Boss 14 too. The winner of the previous season, Sid has already made a good bond with Hina Khan who is also a senior in the house.

Meanwhile talking about Bigg Boss 14 contestants, so this season is full of famous TV celebs including Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani and more.

