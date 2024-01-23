Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain eliminated from reality show ahead of finale?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian television. As the finale is nearing, contestants in the house are waiting with bated breath as to who will be the finalists in this game. With every passing day, the game has grown to be more interesting with major twists and turns. As per the latest update from the page The Khabri, Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain is the latest contestant to be evicted mid-week from the house.

Fans took to the comment section to express their disappointment. One user said, "He deserves to be in the top 5 #VickyJain". Another user said, "I knew it...he deserves to win because he was the only one in this season who was playing strongly". "He deserves to be in the top 5 seriously", wrote the third user.

Recently, Vicky Jain was under scrutiny by the media, when he was asked questions. The promo which was released by the makers, in which Vicky Jain was asked, "Aapko kis baat ka ghamand hai?". Responding to this, Vicky Jain said, "Ankita Lokhande ka husband hone ka ghamand hai. Koyle ki Khadaan ka bhi ghamand hai".

After the recent mid-week eviction process, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahashettey and Abhishek Kumar have become the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17. The grand finale episode will air on January 28, 2024, since no extension was given by the makers this season.

