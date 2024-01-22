Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor Manoj Joshi gets emotional while talking about Ram Temple | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Manoj Joshi gets emotional while talking about Ram Temple

Poet Kumar Vishwas and Bollywood actor Manoj Joshi have reached Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. While talking to ANI Kumar Vishwas said that this is a moment of great fortune. He added that people waited for this moment for 550 years, hence, this is a festival of happiness. Actor Manoj Joshi became emotional while speaking about the Ram Mandir consecration.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor Manoj Joshi added that this is an amazing feeling as the country is going to realise a divine power. "Our Ram Lalla will be 'pran pratishthit' today. A long wait over several years has come to an end, several of our generations waited for this. This is a very emotional moment. I can't describe it in words,” said the actor.

Not only Joshi but even singer Sonu Nigam got emotional while talking about Ram Temple's consecration. Along with several Indian celebrities, Sonu Nigam also attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony today in Ayodhya. While talking to ANI, the singer got emotional and said he has nothing more to say after witnessing this historic moment. When asked why was Sonu crying, the singer was quick to ask back the ANI reporter why was she crying. After a pause, the singer said, "Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi (tears) bolne ko hai."

The singer did not only just attend the auspicious event of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya but also sang a beautiful rendition of Ram Siya Ram and mesmerised everyone with his voice. Shankar Mahadevan and Anuradha Paudwal too were part of singing the various renditions of the Ram Bhajans.

