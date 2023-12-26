Bigg Boss 17: 'She was the one to...', netizens doubt Ayesha Khan's claims about Munawar Faruqui

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 is grabbing eyeballs as the dynamics are changing each day inside the house. Makers always bring out some or other twists in the contestants's past and present relationships. A video is now going viral on social media in which Mannara and Munawar have a tiff because of the latest wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan. In the clip, when Mannara asks about gurushiksha, Ayesha Khan asks her not to get involved in the matter. With this discussion going around, Munawar gets angry, which leads him to break the vase. With this, netizens became skeptical about the claims Ayesha had made about Munawar.

One user wrote, "Exactly! I mean Ayesha was the one who brought that girl's name so it's obvious everyone is going to use it. Today Mannara was not talking with Ayesha, she was referring to Munna but Ayesha jumped in & started saying don't involve me. Bhai seriously?". Another user wrote, "Because of how fake it is"

For the unversed, after Ayesha Khan entry into Salman Khan's reality show, she made multiple allegations against the comedian and accused him of double-dating

Ayesha was a junior artist in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagii Kay. She also played the antagonist in the Baalveer Series. Besides TV serials, Bigg Boss 17's wild card contestant also appeared in a Telugu film, Mukhachitram. She went on to feature in Afsana Khan's music video and other Punjabi music videos including Guitar, Gil Ne, Udeekan, and Reborn Heer among others.

