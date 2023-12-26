Salaar Box Office Report: Prabhas' starrer set cash registers ringing on Day 4

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prabhas in Salaar

Prabhas' latest offering Salaar Part One: Ceasefire keeps the cash registers ringing on the occasion of Christmas as well. The film recently entered the coveted Rs 200 crore club. According to a report in Sacnilk, Salaar earned Rs 42. 50 crore on it fourth day taking its total collection to Rs 251 crore.

Salaar Day 4 Telugu Occupancy in Theatres

Morning Shows: 46.34%

Afternoon Shows: 71.97%

Evening Shows: 69.43%

Night Shows: 65.91%

Salaar: Cease Fire- Part 1 had an overall 63.41 % Telugu Occupancy on Christmas, despite being a Monday. Not only this, the Telugu version of Salaar had an overall 88.93 % occupancy on its opening day, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

The official handle of the film's page Salaar shared the global earnings. The image featured Prabhas and wrote in the caption, " Record-breaking blockbuster. Rs 402 crore GBOC (3 days worldwide)". Directed by Prashanth Neel, apart from Prabhas, the film also features Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Jagapathi Babu among others.

Salaar: Cease Fire-Part 1 tells the story of a gang leader who makes a promise to a dying friend by taking on other criminal gangs. Salaar was released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu. The sequel of the film is titled Salaar: Part 2-Shouryaanga Parvam.

