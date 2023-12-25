Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma breaks silence on her eviction, calls it unfair

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aishwarya Sharma breaks silence on her BB 17 eviction

Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein fame actress Aishwarya Sharma was the latest contestant to be evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss 17. Recently, Aishwarya spoke to the media about her journey in the reality show. She also blamed Isha Malviya for her exit from the show and called the decision 'unfair'.

'It feels bad when you come out not based on voting but based on rule-breaking. When it is not your fault and you have to suffer, it is very wrong. And this has happened to me. Power should not be given to any one person. This is a huge show, a huge platform. A team of many people works here with one purpose. If this objective is not being achieved and you are dashing their expectations then it is not right. This is injustice and unfair,' Aishwarya said while talking to the media.

'You can see with whom Isha was living. She has become Ankita Lokhande's chamchi. I had become a threat to Isha because I had nominated her. But it is okay,' Sharma further added.

Also Read: 'Not perfect but...' filmmaker Hansal Mehta reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

Aishwarya was also asked to comment on her husband, Neil Bhatt's game in the Bigg Boss 17 house. 'Neil should be vocal. Both in this game and in general. He will not become weak at all. After I left, he shouted at Isha. He is very hurt by my leaving. He wasn't expecting this. I could not go based on rule-breaking. I am a very disciplined girl. I did all my work on time,' said Aishwarya.

'She is a flop. She follows her husband's orders. There is nothing of one's own, whatever Vicky says, she does,' said Aishwarya Sharma, when asked to comment on her in-house rival and also TV actor Ankita Lokhande.

Latest Entertainment News