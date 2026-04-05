For first time in history! RCB defeat CSK in four consecutive matches after thumping win in Bengaluru

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their recent dominance over rivals Chennai Super Kings after handing them a 43-run defeat at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 5. Led by Tim David's blistering 25-ball 70, RCB piled up a record 250/3 against the Super Kings before their bowlers backed that up to ensure a comprehensive win.

The victory helped RCB to achieve a huge record against CSK. For the first time in their history, RCB have now registered four consecutive wins over CSK in the Indian cash-rich league. They were already on a three-match winning streak that began with the reverse fixture in 2024 and have now won four in a row against them.

RCB batters pile up record 250/3

RCB piled up a huge total of 250/3 after being asked to bat first by CSK. Tim David, captain Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal put up stellar knocks as RCB registered the biggest-ever IPL total against CSK.

Padikkal (50 off 29 balls) and David (70 off 25) tore into the hapless Super Kings bowlers with a stunning display of power-hitting. Not far behind was skipper Rajat Patidar, who chipped in with an unbeaten 48 off just 19 deliveries. RCB were heading towards something around 230; however, David tore apart Jamie Overton as he smashed 30 runs off him in the 19th over, which took RCB to 250/3.

Tim David slams 30 off Overton

David slammed four sixes, a four and a brace to take 30 runs in the 19th over. One of his sixes was a 106m maximum over deep mid-wicket that landed in Cubbon Park. Patidar and David collected 13 more runs in the final over to post the biggest-ever IPL score against the five-time champions.

CSK's reply falls way short in the end

CSK were up to a daunting task. They needed runs at over 12.50 an over to win the game. They lost their top three inside the first three overs with Jacob Duffy striking twice and Bhuvneshwar Kumar once. Duffy removed CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson, while Bhuvi got Ayush Mhatre in the middle.

Sarfaraz Khan and Kartik Sharma joined hands to rebuild things and they batted at a strong rate. The two put up 47 for the fourth wicket but both were dismissed in the same over by Krunal Pandya.

Prashant shows glimpse of future

Prashant Veer showed a glimpse of the future for CSK as he made 43 from 29 balls, putting up a fight with bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton, who scored 37 from 16 deliveries. However, with the required rate too steep and hardly any wickets in hand, both of them were dismissed in consecutive overs. Bhuvi then came to get Noor Ahmad for his third wicket, while Abhinandan Singh got Matt Henry as the final wicket of the match as RCB won by 43 runs in the end.

ALSO READ | Bhuvneshwar Kumar etches name into history books, becomes first pacer to achieve massive IPL feat