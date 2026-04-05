Bhuvneshwar Kumar etches name into history books, becomes first pacer to achieve massive IPL feat vs CSK

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar has etched his name into the history books as he achieved a huge feat during his team's IPL 2026 clash against the Chennai Super Kings. After RCB piled up a record 250/3, Bhuvneshwar struck early to remove CSK's No.3 Ayush Mhatre.

Chasing a daunting 251, CSK lost captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for seven in the first over as Jacob Duffy drew first blood. Bhuvi was quick to make it a double delight for the reigning champions as he removed Mhatre for one in the next over. The speedster cramped the CSK batter for room as he delivered one on the back of a length. Mhatre was out of position and mistimed it badly to Rajat Patidar at mid-off.

Bhuvneshwar completes 200 wickets in IPL

With this wicket, Bhuvneshwar completed 200 wickets in IPL, becoming the first fast bowler to breach the landmark. He is just the second bowler overall to complete the milestone, with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal being the only other one to have done so.

Most wickets by pacers in IPL:

1 - Bhuvneshar Kumar: 200 wickets in 192 innings*

2 - Jasprit Bumrah: 183 wickets in 147 innings

3 - Dwayne Bravo: 183 wickets in 158 innings

4 - Lasith Malinga: 170 wickets in 122 innings

5 - Harshal Patel: 151 wickets in 118 innings

David, Padikkal, Patidar lead RCB to record total

RCB created history against CSK as the batters led the charge in helping the team pile up a massive 250/3 on Sunday, April 5. After being sent in to bat, Tim David, captain Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal put up stellar knocks as RCB registered the biggest-ever IPL total against CSK.

Padikkal (50 off 29 balls) and David (70 off 25) tore into the hapless Super Kings bowlers with a stunning display of power-hitting. Not far behind was skipper Rajat Patidar, who chipped in with an unbeaten 48 off just 19 deliveries. RCB were heading towards something around 230; however, David tore apart Jamie Overton as he smashed 30 runs off him in the 19th over, which took RCB to 250/3.

Tim David slams 30 off Overton

David slammed four sixes, a four and a brace to take 30 runs in the 19th over. One of his sixes was a 106m maximum over deep mid-wicket that landed in Cubbon Park. Patidar and David collected 13 more runs in the final over to post the biggest-ever IPL score against the five-time champions.

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