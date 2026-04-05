RCB register biggest IPL total against CSK; Tim David smashes 30 runs in an over

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history against Chennai Super Kings in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2026 as the batters led the charge in helping the team pile up a massive 250/3 on Sunday, April 5. After being sent in to bat, Tim David, captain Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal put up stellar knocks as RCB registered the biggest-ever IPL total against CSK.

Padikkal (50 off 29 balls) and David (70 off 25) tore into the hapless Super Kings bowlers with a stunning display of power-hitting. Not far behind was skipper Rajat Patidar, who chipped in with an unbeaten 48 off just 19 deliveries. RCB were heading towards something around 230; however, David tore apart Jamie Overton as he smashed 30 runs off him in the 19th over, which took RCB to 250/3.

Tim David slams 30 off Overton

David slammed four sixes, a four and a brace to take 30 runs in the 19th over. One of his sixes was a 106m maximum over deep mid-wicket that landed in Cubbon Park. Patidar and David collected 13 more runs in the final over to post the biggest-ever IPL score against the five-time champions.

Highest team score against CSK in IPL:

1 - 250/3 by RCB in Bengaluru in 2026

2 - 231/3 by GT in Ahmedabad in IPL 2024

3 - 231/4 by KXIP in Cuttack in 2014

4 - 226/6 by KXIP in Wankhede in 2014

5 - 223/5 by RR in Chennai in 2010

CSK opt to bowl after winning toss

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to field first against the strong RCB side. CSK went with the same team as Dhoni and Brevis missed out, Gaikwad confirmed at the toss.

"We will bowl first. Obviously, high scoring ground. Looks like a good pitch, there's going to be some runs. We'll look to restrict them as much as possible. MS is getting back slowly, sometimes it takes time, if he's ready to play, it'll be soon. The first game was disappointing, but our batting was much better in the second game. Everyone is feeling confident. Same team for us," Gaikwad said at the toss.

No change for RCB, Patidar confirms

Meanwhile, Patidar also confirmed that there are no changes to the team that beat SRH in its first game. "We were looking to bowl first, but it looks like a hard pitch, so we're happy to bat. It's a fresh wicket. The boys played well in the last game, and we're looking to continue here. The way everyone played in the last game was tremendous; everyone had clarity in their role, and they are high in confidence. We're going with the same side," Patidar said.

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