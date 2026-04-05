'Will blow up everything, take oil': Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on Monday

Washington:

Moments after he threatened to blow up power plants and bridges in Iran, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that there is a 'good chance' of Washington and Tehran reaching out a deal by Monday. Though he cautioned that he will blow up 'everything' if the two sides failed to arrive on a consensus over the peace treaty.

"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," the 79-year-old Republican president said, while speaking to a Fox News journalist. "If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil."

Interestingly, his remarks comes just a couple of hours later after he threatened to destroy the power plants and bridges in Iran if it fails to open the Strait of Hormuz, which is a critical transit point from where nearly 20 per cent of the world' crude passes through. Since the outbreak of the conflict, Iran has blocked this chokepoint, disrupting the global economy.

In response, Trump had given an ultimatum to Iran till April 6 to open the Strait of face consequences.

Trump's remarks also come hours after the US forces were able to rescue the weapons system officer (WSO) of the F-15E Strike Eagle that had gone down in Iran during a mission. The WSO is a colonel rank officer, as per Trump, who was wounded and was hiding in a mountain.

"WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!" Trump said in his Truth Social post.

"This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue," he added.

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