'Open Strait of Hormuz or...': Trump threatens to blow up Iranian power plants, bridges

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a stark warning to Iran, saying the United States could target key infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day: Trump

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

(Image Source : DONALD TRUMP/TRUTH SOCIAL )US President Donald Trump's post

Trump's post came as Iran showed no signs of backing down, striking economic and infrastructure targets in neighbouring Gulf Arab countries in the Middle East.

'48 hours before all hell will reign down': Trump

Trump had earlier threatened to unleash "all hell" if it isn't opened by Monday. The US president reminded Iran of the April 6 deadline, which he set to make a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz, or face dire consequences. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD!"

On March 26, Donald Trump said he had extended his deadline for Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington or face further attacks, claiming the decision was made at Iran’s request. However, the Islamic Republic has rejected a US proposal to end the conflict, calling it "one-sided and unfair."

Trump added that Iran had asked for a 7-day pause in American strikes targeting its energy infrastructure. He said he agreed to extend the window to 10 days, moving the deadline to April 6.

He has issued such threats before and extended them when mediators have claimed progress toward ending the war on agreeable terms.

Also Read: Iran claims one C-130 military transport aircraft downed, five killed during US rescue operation

Also Read: 'We got him': Trump confirms second crew member from downed US F15 rescued from Iran