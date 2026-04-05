'Malicious, fabricated': Assam CM on Congress' claims his wife holds three passports; warns of legal action

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he and his wife would take legal action against the Congress for making "false allegations" that she holds multiple passports and owns properties in Dubai that were not disclosed in his poll affidavit.

Sarma also alleged that the documents shared by the Congress contained "serious discrepancies," suggesting they were part of a "crude and poorly executed attempt at digital manipulation."

Busting Congress' propaganda

The Chief Minister, listing "discrepancies" in the documents circulated, said in a post on X: "Busting Congress' propaganda-serious discrepancies exposed. The documents being circulated show multiple glaring inconsistencies, suggesting a crude and poorly executed attempt at digital manipulation."

He said the Congress used 'Sarma' as his wife's surname instead of the official 'Sharma'. ''The photograph appears to be a publicly available image, not a standard biometric capture," the CM said.

CM said that in the alleged UAE passport, the country code shown in the Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) reflects a different country code while the ID sequence was inconsistent.

"In the Antigua and Barbuda passport, there is a mismatch in the ''expiry date between printed field and MRZ. There is an inconsistency in the Egyptian passport, as there is a mismatch in the passport number between the printed field and MRZ. 'There are also spelling errors ("Egyptiann") and incorrect Arabic reference,'' he said.

'Malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies'

Hitting back at the Congress, Sarma, in an earlier post, said that as Assam moves decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose the Congress' sinking ground. "These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He alleged that "documents being circulated show multiple glaring inconsistencies, suggesting a crude and poorly executed attempt at digital manipulation". Sarma said his wife and he will be filing both criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours for making "reckless and defamatory statements".

Assam CM's wife warns of legal action

Rejecting Khera's claims, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said she will take legal action against him. "I expected a spokesperson of a national party to exercise basic due diligence, rather than circulate poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents. I will now be letting the law take over. Criminal charges are being initiated. We can continue this in court," she said on X.

Congress alleges Sarma's wife holds 3 passports

Earlier in the day, Congress alleged that the wife of Himanta Biswa Sarma holds passports of three countries and that details of her properties were concealed. Addressing a press conference, a Congress spokesperson presented purported documents to back the claims and demanded that the Election Commission of India cancel Sarma’s nomination for allegedly hiding information in his poll affidavit.

"Assam Chief Minister Sarma and his wife have faced numerous allegations over time -- such as land grabbing, misappropriation of temple donations, and siphoning off government subsidies. However, the documents we are presenting before you today pertain to matters extending beyond India's borders," he said.

"Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of the Assam Chief Minister, holds three passports," the Congress leader said, adding that she has a UAE Passport, which was issued on March 14, 2022, and expires on March 13, 2027.

He claimed the second passport in her name is from Antigua and Barbuda, which was issued from August 26, 2021, and expires on August 25, 2031. He also alleged that the third passport in her name is from Egypt which was issued on February 13, 2022, and expires on February 12, 2029.

The Congress also alleged that Sarma's wife owns two properties in Dubai. "Many people own properties abroad; however, when a spouse contests an election, these assets must be disclosed in their affidavit. Yet, there is no mention whatsoever of these two Dubai properties in Himanta Biswa Sarma's affidavit," he added.

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