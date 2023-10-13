Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya to enter Salman Khan's reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss is once again back for its new season. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan. As the date of its premiere is nearing, new names have emerged, generating excitement around this show. The channel has unveiled the promos of several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya.

A video featuring a woman in traditional attire grooving to the Param Sundari song from Mimi. The caption states, “Kaun hai yeh param sundari, jo iss season, macha degi tehelka? Netizens guessed that it was actress Isha Malviya, who is best known for the Television series Udaariyaan.

In another promo, a silhouette of a couple was shown. Along with the video, the caption stated, "Naa pher paaoge nazar, kuch aisa hoga iss jodi ka aapke par asar. Toh batao, kaun hai yeh jodi number 1?The couple were seen dancing to the Ranna Janda and several users have claimed that the couple is Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain.

The video shows a woman dancing to the tunes of Samantha's song Oo Antava from Sukumar's blockbuster Telugu action film Pushpa: The Rise. The caption states, "Baaton se apni nikal de woh sabka paseena, Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aanewali, aakhir kaun hai yeh haseena? As soon as the video was dropped, fans were quick to answer that it was Mannara Chopra.

The channel dropped yet another promo of a male contestant in a bright jacket who is guessed as actor Abhishek Kumar. The caption read, "Apni style se karne sabko charm aa raha hai koi shaks, set karke rakhna 9 baje ka alarm". He is the ex-boyfriend of Isha Malviya. The duo have worked together in the Television series Udaariyaan.

Bigg Boss season 17 is all set to premiere on October 15 and will air on Monday to Friday at 10 p, and Saturday, and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

