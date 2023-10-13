Watch: BTS' Jimin shares glimpses of his solo album Face with RM, Jungkook in documentary teaser

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS Jimin

BTS' Jimin will soon be launching his solo documentary which is titled Jimin's Production Diary. In the fresh teaser, it shows the creation of his first solo album FACE. The teaser begins with an interview segment in which Jimin thinks about how to start explaining why he made this album. Without knowing it, the words that you had in your mind will spill out. Jimin delves into the anxiety of questioning whether his work is truly sufficient, offering fans a candid behind-the-scenes journey through these vulnerabilities.

The teaser also gives a sneak peek of Jungkook contributing to the song. Once Jungkook completes the recording, Jimin hugs him and expresses gratitude by saying Thank You, Jungkook. RM throws a thought-provoking question at Jimin, asking "When people hear this song, what do you want to say and what do you wish the people can feel while listening to the song? The teaser wraps up with Jimin remarking This is fun. Let's do it forever.

Jimin's Production Diary is set to premiere on October 23 via Weverse. His first solo album FACE was released in March 2023. Post the conclusion of FACE activities, RM conveyed over a call that Jimin had put in tremendous effort, expressing pride in him as a fellow member. This heartfelt acknowledgment deeply moved the singer, creating a memory he cherishes and won't forget. The upcoming documentary promises to unveil the creative journey that led to its release. Looking ahead, he expressed his intention to distance himself from such worries and strive to give his best in the future. It's not just a documentary; it's a rollercoaster of emotions that fans won't want to end.

