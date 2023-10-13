Bhairavi Vaidya, known for films like Taal and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, dies at 67 due to cancer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhairavi Vaidya

Veteran actor Bhairavi Vaidya, who had worked with Salman Khan in Chori Chori Chupke Chukpe and Aishwarya Rai in Taal, has passed away. She took her last breath on October 8. She was 67. Her daughter Janki Vaidya took to her Instagram handle to share the sad news and penned down a long note.

''For me you Are my, Maa, Mom, Mummy, Choti, Bhairavi. A Colourful, Fearless, Creative, Caring, Responsible! 1st an Actor Than a Wife and than a Parent!!! A lady who raised her Children and made them capable of achieving their Dreams without any fear of thinking "what if??" A lady who build her Name in the the industry than let that be Film, TV, Ott on her own Rules without compromising even a bit!!! A lady who smiled, laughed through her family!!! A lady who fought till her last breath. My pranam to you. I was blessed to have you as my mother in this life, There's so much to say but I am choking!!! But only one thing would say I know your exit was early ... but I also know you wouldn't want to see urself in that particular situation. Maa Stay at Peace. I promise I'll be a good child. You Takecare of yourself I'll do the rest,'' she wrote in the caption along with Bhairavi Vaidya's photo.

Also Read: Shankar Mahadevan to Arijit Singh - Singers to perform ahead of high-voltage IND vs PAK match

Bhairavi Vaidya's career at a glance

She has been a well-known face in the film and TV industry for the last four-and-a-half decades.

Her first film project was Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Taal, which was released in 1999. She played the role of Janki in the film.

Bhairavi featured in Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji's 2001 release Chori Chori Chupke Chupke in a supporting role.

Apart from these, she has also worked in several regional language films including a Gujarati flick titled Ventilator. The film featured Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles.

Some of her other popular films include What's Your Raashee?, Humraaz, and Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa.

Latest Entertainment News