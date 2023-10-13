Dhanush-Aishwarya Rajnikanth NOT planning to reconcile | DEETS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aishwarya Rajnikanth & Dhanush

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth were one of the most popular couples in Tamil cinema. The news of their separation after 18 years of marriage shocked both the industry and fans. Dhanush is a renowned actor whereas Aishwarya Rajinikanth is a filmmaker. According to reports, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush are not getting back together. Dhanush is reportedly not working on his differences with Aishwarya. They are separated and have gone in different directions. They have made peace with the turn of events in their life and accepted that they can't be together.

In addition, the reports also said that the two are now charting out a plan to co-parent their two sons Yatra and Linga. There is no filing in the court. They won't even file for divorce until and unless one of them wants to get married again, which is not the case at the moment. They are taking turns to keep their kids so that they don't feel a void in their life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rajinikanth is busy with the post-production work of her directorial venture Lal Salaam. The upcoming Tamil language film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner Lyca Productions. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles while Rajinikanth makes a cameo appearance. The film's music is composed by A.R Rahman and cinematography is done by Vishnu Rangaswamy. Lal Salaam is scheduled to be released in theatres in January 2024.

Dhanush will next be seen in a period-action adventure film titled Captain Miller, which is written and directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film will also feature Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken and Edward Sonnenblick.He also has an upcoming project named D50 which is his 50th film in the lead role. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. This project will mark the second directorial after Pa Paandi in 2017. He was last seen in Vaathi.

