WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai back in theatres on 25th anniversary, tickets priced at Rs 25

Karan Johar's 1998 film, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," is considered a classic cult movie and one of the finest in Bollywood's history. Directed by Karan Johar himself, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in prominent roles. This year, the "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" team is set to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary, as it was originally released on October 16, 1998. To commemorate this milestone, on October 15, Karan Johar is hosting three special screenings in Mumbai for fans, and the tickets are priced at just Rs 25. Dharma Productions made this exciting announcement on Instagram.

Dharma Productions revealed that the film's tickets, which were offered at a PVR INOX theatre in Mumbai for just Rs 25, have already sold out. Shah Rukh Khan starrer will be shown on three screens in Mumbai as part of this special celebration. "Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai aur #KuchKuchHotaHai special screening ka mauka bhi ek hi baar milta hai! At PVR INOX (Mumbai) on 15th October - time to relive the magic!"

Well, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai gave one of the most iconic dialogues of Indian cinema: ‘Pyar dosti hai ... agar woh meri sab se achchi dost nahin ban sakti, to main usse kabhi pyar kar hi nahi sakta ... kyun ki dosti bina toh pyar hota hi nahin ... simple, pyar dosti hai’. There is hardly anyone who doesn’t remember this dialogue especially if you are a 90s kid.

Earlier, KJo had also hinted at making a sequel to his blockbuster film which left the audience extremely excited. Rumours hit the internet Alia Bhatt would be cast in the role of Anjali for the sequel. However, the filmmaker later cleared that he is no mood to do that.

Karan Johar had said during an audience interaction at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year that he didn’t even have the script when he approached Shah Rukh Khan to work in his first film. He said, “I had no script, and just had a scene in my mind, which I narrated to him. He bought into my bullsh*t! I told him if you like this one scene then I will narrate the entire film to you, which was completely a lie... Tabu, Urmila (Urmila Matondkar), Aishwarya (Aishwarya Rai) turned me down, and Ash was the only one who was polite to call me back. It took months to cast for Rani's part after Aditya Chopra recommended her."

