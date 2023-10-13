'Jiju ko bolna...': Parineeti Chopra blushes as paps tease her at airport | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Parineeti Chopra

Hours after Parineeti Chopra shared a bunch of unseen pictures from her pre-wedding festivities, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport. Dressed in her casual best, Parineeti was on Friday spotted making her way inside the airport, when paps started teasing her over Raghav Chadha. For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The couple had a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony.

As the actress wad walking towards the entry gate, paps shouted, "Jiju ko bolna humne yaad kiya hai...(Tell Jiju (Raghav Chadha) we are missing him.)"

Bollywood's newest bride Parineeti Chopra recently gave a glimpse of her haldi ceremony with Raghav. The candid photos show the bride and groom applying all smiles as their family members apply haldi on their faces. For her haldi ceremony, Pari opted for an all-pink co-ord set. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings and an exquisite headband with pearls on it. She went for minimal makeup and also wore a hand bracelet. On the other hand, the groom complemented his bride by sporting a white kurta-pajama and looked uber cool in a pair of shades.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Highlights

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding took place at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur. The festivities began with Raghav's sehrabandi at Lake Palace, followed by the baaraat's departure for the wedding venue in curtained boats. Sharing her wedding photos, the actor wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Prior to the wedding, the couple celebrated various pre-wedding ceremonies, including haldi, mehendi, and a sangeet where singer Navraj Hans performed live. Thew pre-wedding festivities started with an ardas in Gurudwara followed by a Sufi night.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May, with Priyanka Chopra flying in from Los Angeles to attend the engagement ceremony.

