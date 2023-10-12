Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's haldi photos are filled with love and colour | See here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Bollywood's newest bride Parineeti Chopra on Thursday gave a glimpse of her haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha. The candid photos show the bride and groom applying all smiles as their family members apply haldi on their faces. The actor did not share the photos as an Instagram post but stories.

For her haldi ceremony, Chopra opted for an all-pink co-ord set. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings and an exquisite headband with pearls on it. She went for minimal makeup and also wore a hand bracelet. On the other hand, the groom complemented his bride by sporting a white kurta-pajama and looked uber cool in a pair of shades.

In the first frame, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha can be seen posing for the camera. Other photos gave a glimpse of the actor's mother, dressed in a powder green ensemble, applying haldi to the couple.

The actor tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha on September 24. The wedding ceremony took place at the picturesque The Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur in the presence of the couple's close family and friends. Sharing her wedding photos, the actor wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Chopra crooned a special song of her husband which played in the background as she walked down the aisle. Sharing the video, she wrote, "To my husband …The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa."

