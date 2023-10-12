Mashallah! Mahira Khan dazzles in new picture from her pre-wedding ritual- SEE HERE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahira Khan dazzles in yellow saree

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has been hogging the limelight ever since she shared videos and photos of her wedding to entrepreneur Salim Karim. On Thursday, the Raees actress shared a set of pictures from her haldi ceremony. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a yellow saree with a matching blouse and bangles. She can be seen smiling, laughing, looking elated as she posed for the camera with her team. She captioned the pictures, "My Khadija made this sari for me…Pray for you everyday, K."

Mahira tied the knot with Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony in the resort town of Bhurban. A couple of days back, Mahira had shared her mehendi ceremony video on Instagram. Dressed in a peacock blue Anarkali suit, the actor stunned her fans with her panache. The video also showed the groom grooving. Watch the video below:-

She was earlier married to Ali Askari in 2007. However, after 8 years of marriage, they parted their ways in 2015. They are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlaan.

On the professional front, Mahira was most recently seen alongside frequent collaborator Fawad Khan in Pakistani blockbuster 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'. The two actors will also share screen space in the upcoming Netflix series, 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo', also starring Sanam Saeed.

