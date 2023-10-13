Saba Azad gives befitting reply to trolls advised her to take THERAPY, her reaction here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Saba Azad gives befitting reply to trolls

Social media users have been trolling Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad ever since her dance video on the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week went viral. A video was doing rounds on the internet wherein she can be seen doing hip-hop moves. Dressed in a shimmery pantsuit with a sequinned crop top, Saba Azad's moves took the internet by storm. While a section of social media trolled the actor-singer for mocking the ramp, others called it savage.

Saba has now decided to respond to a few trolls by sharing screenshots of some hate comments on her Instagram stories. Most of these comments compare her to her rumoured boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.

Responding to a troll who advised her to take therapy, the actor-singer asked, "Why yes, sir/madam spud! I tend to agree, and I get it on a regular, as should everyone else. If you exist in a world as consumed by hate as ours, you should try it! It helps you fill your own tanks and thus not get so deeply offended by the peaceful existence of others".

She also hit back at the troll who called her mad. "Yes, Jaffar!! I really must be, to keep waking up every day in the wake of the constant hate being sent my way and thinking maybe today will be a better day and smiling and carrying on. I must be mad because maybe the world is actually just filled with people such as yourself, who sit behind the safety of their screens, adding nothing but hate into the world. That's your legacy; that's what you're going to leave behind. (smiley face emoticon) Chew on that buddy!", she told one of the social media users.

