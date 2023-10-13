Video: Hrithik Roshan takes a metro ride to beat Mumbai traffic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan with commuters in Mumbai metro

Bollywood sensation Hrithik Roshan and his fans have a reason to smile today. He always shares glimpses of his personal life on social media. The actor surprised his fans after he chose an unconventional mode of commute and embraced the eco-friendly way to beat the Mumbai traffic amidst soaring city temperatures. Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with commuters of the Mumbai metro.

Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet n kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me. The experience was spectacular. Bear the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I'm going for. In the pictures, Hrithik can be seen standing inside the metro and posing with fans across all age groups, including a group of elderly women. His post also includes a video of him standing in the corner of a compartment, observing everyone.

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend and actor Saba Azad commented, "Love with heart and smile emojis". Filmmaker Homi Adajania added, "Love it Hrithik Roshan...This is what it's about."A user on Instagram wrote, "OMG I need to use the metro now." A fan commented, "Mere naseeb me aisa kuch kyun nai hota?". Another fan commented, "Can you tell me next time you take the metro?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan. Written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, it is inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pahcisi. The film also featured Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani. Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in an action film titled Fighter. Directed by Sidharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios, the film will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor among others. Fighter is the first film in a planned aerial action franchise and is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2024, aligning with the celebration of Republic Day.

