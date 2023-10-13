Tamannaah Bhatia on hate online and trolls: 'I was very uncomfortable…gone wrong...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAMANNAAH BHATIA Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia, a prominent actress who primarily works in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries, frequently grabs attention, both in her personal life and her professional endeavours. Her first role was in the Bollywood film 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra' in 2005, but she gained wider recognition in the South Indian film industry. However, like many public figures, she hasn't been immune to online trolling. In a recent conversation, the actress opened up about receiving online hate and revealed that it made her feel uneasy.

In a conversation with author Luke Coutinho, with whom she co-wrote a book titled "Back To The Roots: Celebrating Indian Wisdom and Wellness", Tamannaah spoke about about facing social media trolls. She revealed, "In this journey (in films), there comes a time for everyone, when there is a lot of hate directed towards you and inevitably on social media because it is mostly faceless people literally writing anything they feel like about you, which can be really nasty. For me, when that happened to me for the first moment, it took me by a storm and I was very uncomfortable with it because it really made me feel like what's going on? Is something that I have done gone wrong?"

"When I spent some time on my own, I literally asked myself 'Where do you think this comes from?' Sometimes there is a lot of moral policing people do, not realising that you are an actor, you are a performer and they expect you to be an idealistic version of something that is ideal in their way, in their head. So it is not necessary that what they are projecting towards you is about you, it's actually about them," the Jailer actress added.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia's throwback video from school days goes viral; shocked fans REACT: 'She looks 36 already'

Tamannaah Bhatia's work front

Some of Tamannaah's well-known films include 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion,' where she played the role of Avantika. In Bollywood, her debut role with Himmatwala (2013), a remake of the 1983 Hindi film of the same name, got her recognition. Recently, she was seen in Jailer, which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film performed very well at the box office.

The actress has completed 18 years in the industry. Sharing a video, she penned an emotional note on Instagram, writing, "From teen dreams to adult realisations…. from a damsel in distress and the girl next door to a badass bouncer and now a fearless investigator… what a ride it’s been! 18 years on this journey to eternity with my first true love… acting. Anya is an extremely special role for me. Playing a cop in a gripping narrative like Aakhri Sach was a challenge for sure… but one I welcomed with open arms. My attempt was to channel every emotion into this character and do complete justice to it. Hope you guys like Anya! Meanwhile, had some time to reminisce these wonderful memories and wanted to share it with you all… the ones who support me the most on this dream ride. Thank you and I love you all."

ALSO READ: Shankar Mahadevan to Arijit Singh: Singers to perform ahead of high-voltage IND vs PAK match

Latest Entertainment News