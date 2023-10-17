Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya wedding scene from 'Udaariyaan' goes VIRAL after their ugly fight

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya wedding scene from 'Udaariyaan' goes VIRAL

Soon after Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar got into an ugly spat in front of Salman Khan on the premiere night of Bigg Boss 17, a video from their TV show 'Udaariyaan' has gone viral on social media. For the unversed, Isha and Abhishek's characters tied the knot in the popular television series that initially featured Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta in the leading roles. In a dramatic twist, a video clip circulated online, showing Jasmine's shock as she discovered that Amrik had replaced Fateh (Ankit Gupta) at the wedding mandap. The intense wedding scene has gained widespread attention online, reminiscent of the explosive conflicts that took place in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Watch the viral video below.

Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya lash out at each other

The former couple and now BB 17 contestants, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, grabbed the limelight with their massive altercation in the very first episode of the reality show. The heated argument broke on the grand premiere stage, with Salman Khan as a witness.

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya clashed while trying to choose their beds, escalating into an ugly fight.

The conflict began when Mannara Chopra initiated a discussion about sharing a bed with Malviya, as Kumar declined the offer. Malviya attempted to defuse the situation, but tensions escalated, and Kumar couldn't contain his anger, repeatedly asserting, "I am like this." Surprisingly, later on, the duo was seen reconciling and spending time together.

BIGG BOSS 17

Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the latest season of 'Bigg Boss' premiered on Sunday night on Colors TV.

Apart from Isha Malviya, other celebrities participating in the new season are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Soniya Bansal and Sunny Arya.

Latest Entertainment News