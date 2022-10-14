Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Sumbul's father confronts Shalin, Salman gives reality check to Priyanka

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@COLORSTV Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: The popular reality show helmed by Salman Khan is topping the charts and giving non-stop entertainment to the viewers. In just two weeks, the audience has seen everything from arguments to physical tussles, from friendship bonding to love stories brewing up. In today's episode, Sumbul's father graces the show and confronts Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. His father advises the actress not to play the game with a clean heart. He goes to Shalin and says "Voh bohot pure heart se tumse mili lekin tumne kya kiya, tumne uska tamasha bana diya. Muje umeed bhi nahi thi aapse Shalin ki aap iss tarah ki harkat karoge." Meanwhile, Salman Khan gives a reality check to Priyanka and reveals Soundarya Sharma's disparaging remark about her. Salman says, "Aapke baare mein kisi ne kaha hai ki Ankit ki maa apna gala daba dengi jab yeh bahu bankar jaayegi." Now, it will be interesting to see the changing equations between the housemates. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

