Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Sumbul's father confronts Shalin, Salman gives reality check to Priyanka

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: In today's episode, Sumbul's father confronts Shalin, and host Salman Khan gives a reality check to Priyanka. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2022 22:32 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE
Image Source : TWITTER/@COLORSTV Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: The popular reality show helmed by Salman Khan is topping the charts and giving non-stop entertainment to the viewers. In just two weeks, the audience has seen everything from arguments to physical tussles, from friendship bonding to love stories brewing up. In today's episode, Sumbul's father graces the show and confronts Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. His father advises the actress not to play the game with a clean heart. He goes to Shalin and says "Voh bohot pure heart se tumse mili lekin tumne kya kiya, tumne uska tamasha bana diya. Muje umeed bhi nahi thi aapse Shalin ki aap iss tarah ki harkat karoge." Meanwhile, Salman Khan gives a reality check to Priyanka and reveals Soundarya Sharma's disparaging remark about her. Salman says, "Aapke baare mein kisi ne kaha hai ki Ankit ki maa apna gala daba dengi jab yeh bahu bankar jaayegi." Now, it will be interesting to see the changing equations between the housemates. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE

  • Oct 14, 2022 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Salman Khan plays a game with housemates

    Salman Khan informs the housemates that he will conduct a game in which he will make remarks and contestants must guess who made those remarks in order to reclaim their belongings stolen by Sajid Khan.

  • Oct 14, 2022 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Salman tells Archana 'India loves you'

    Salman jokingly tells Archana that she will lose the elections in India from wherever she stands.

  • Oct 14, 2022 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Sajid Khan hides Abdu Rozik

    Sajid Khan hides Abdu after host Salman Khan challenges him and instructs him to hide him in the activity area away from the housemates.

  • Oct 14, 2022 10:24 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Abdu turns into a cute chor

    Abdu innocently takes away items of the housemates, as advised by Sajid Khan. The filmmaker jokingly tells Abdu that they will fool everyone and go ahead, saying "aeda ban kar peda khaenge."

  • Oct 14, 2022 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Sajid and Abdu ace the smuggling challenge

    Sajid and Abdu strike stunning smuggling compatibility. Abdu skillfully smuggles the housemates' personal items while Sajid diverts their attention.

  • Oct 14, 2022 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Salman gives a challenge to Sajid Khan

    Salman challenges Sajid Khan to smuggle crucial items from the housemates and instructs him to have Abdu as his partner in crime. 

  • Oct 14, 2022 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Priyanka gives special juice to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

    Priyanka gives paltu pyaar juice and Shatir Shikanji juice to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. 

  • Oct 14, 2022 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Housemates engage in game play in the Bigg Boss juice corner.

    On the Bigg Boss juice corner, contestants feed each other 'juices' with witty titles to exact revenge and speak their minds out.

  • Oct 14, 2022 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Salman Khan wakes up housemates with a twist

    This season, housemates have been waking up to the tunes of Bigg Boss anthem. Today, Salman Khan wakes up the housemates with song 'Allah Duhai Hai' and contestants show their amazing moves. 

