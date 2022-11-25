Bigg Boss 16: Shalin-Tina's parents slam Sumbul's dad over his degrading remarks | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 16: Shalin-Tina's parents slam Sumbul's dad

Bigg Boss 16 is making waves on the internet, thanks to the show's involvement of parents. It all started when Sumbul's dad called her to inquire about her health, but she instead told herself about the outside world, which is against the rules of the house and said demeaning things about contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. The remarks infuriated Shalin and Tina's parents, who issued statements expressing their displeasure with the situation. While Shalin and Tina were unaware about the ongoing menace outside the house, Bigg Boss played Sumbul's dad's audio in front of all the housemates, and after that, both the contestants lost their cool on Sumbul. Now, after releasing public remarks on the issue, Shalin, Tina and Sumbul's father have arrived on the show to discuss the matter. While the episode is about to air, the promo is doing the rounds on the internet.

The promo shows Shalin's parents, Tina's mother, and Sumbul's dad sitting on a panel discussion on the Bigg Boss stage and the host Salman Khan asking the Imlie actress' dad, "Aapko aesa lagta hai ki meri beti ke sath iss show ke andar itna zulm ho raha hai. " Immediately Shalin's father says, "remote control se chalane ki koshish kar rahe hai." After that, Tina's mother is seen saying to Sumbul's dad, "Humlog school me nahi bheje bachhe ko, Bigg Boss me bheje hai." Then, her father replies."Tina ne na jaane kitne shabd bole hai sumbul ko kya aapko ek baar laga un lafzon ke liya maafi maangein." Tina's mother responds, "Kyun maafi maangu? Aap sab sahi ho, aapki beti sahi hai, sab galat hai."

The promo has stirred the internet and piqued everyone's curiosity. While fans can't wait for the episode, they flocked to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "Ye sab mess create tina ne shuru kiya 1st week se wo sab jagha ja ja k sumbul or shalin k bare mai galat project ki hai.....wo sahi bhi bol sakti thi dosti b dikha sakti thi." Another user wrote, "Sumbul se jada trp too uske papa hi le re h." A third user commented, "Sumbul father is absolutely right." A user also commented, "Good other parents should get the same opportunity to talk about their kids.......when kids do something odd accepted but no one accepts from the grown up parents such a thing so somewhere down the line Sumbul's father crossed the dignity line."

While some people emphasised that it was fair to give Shalin and Tina's parents a chance to put across their point, some thought Shalin's father was correct in what he said.

