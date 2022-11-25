Cirkus Motion Poster: Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty to brighten your Christmas with colourful characters

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hedge's look from Cirkus

Cirkus Motion Poster OUT: The much-awaited Rohit Shetty directorial starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and a bevy of celebrated actors will hit the big screen worldwide on 23rd December 2022. Ahead of the trailer release, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh introduced the film's character through a quirky motion poster. Taking to his social media, Ranveer dropped the video and wrote, "Before the trailer drops next week, meet our CIRKUS family!!!#CirkusThisChristmas @rohitshettyproductionz @tseriesfilms @tseries.official."

The film is said to be inspired by William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. Ranveer plays a double role for the first time in his career with 'Cirkus'.

Recently, Ranveer Singh announced that he has completed the shoot for the feature film Cirkus. The 37-year-old actor announced the family entertainer's filming wrap on his Instagram page. "Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! (Shoot over, planning for promotions begin) Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans! Buahahahaha! #RohitShetty @varunsharma90 #CirkusThisChristmas,” he wrote alongside a picture of him with Shetty and co-actor Varun Sharma from the sets.

Cirkus also stars Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee. It is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and presented by T-Series.

Cirkus is not clashing with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Cirkus has avoided a theatrical clash with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as the latter has shifted its release to next year, thus, paving the way for the solo release of Cirkus. When Salman announced the change in the release date of his movie to Eid 2023, he also urged his fans to watch Cirkus on the big screens on Christmas.

