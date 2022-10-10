Bigg Boss 16 Oct 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Shalin pushes Archana, Shiv Thakare and Gautam compete in the captaincy task

In today's episode, Shiv Thakare and Gautam Singh Vig competed against each other in the captaincy task. They were seen standing with a basket on their head, and the other contestants loaded things in their baskets. On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot was seen locking horns with Archana Gautam. They had a physical tussle as Shalin pushed her with a suitcase after she tried to stop him as he walks towards Shiv to put the big suitcase in his basket. Archana seeked justice from Bigg Boss after her spat.