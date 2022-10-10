Bigg Boss 16 Oct 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Shalin pushes Archana, Shiv Thakare and Gautam compete in the captaincy task

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHALINBHANOT Bigg Boss 16 Oct 10 LIVE

In today's episode, Shiv Thakare and Gautam Singh Vig competed against each other in the captaincy task. They were seen standing with a basket on their head, and the other contestants loaded things in their baskets. On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot was seen locking horns with Archana Gautam. They had a physical tussle as Shalin pushed her with a suitcase after she tried to stop him as he walks towards Shiv to put the big suitcase in his basket. Archana seeked justice from Bigg Boss after her spat.

