  Bigg Boss 16 Oct 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Shalin pushes Archana, Shiv Thakare and Gautam compete in the captaincy task

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Shalin pushes Archana, Shiv Thakare and Gautam compete in the captaincy task

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 10 HIGHLIGHTS: In today's episode, contestants were seen going to extreme lengths in the captaincy task. Shalin and Archana continued to fight over cooking chicken.

India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2022 23:04 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Oct 10 LIVE
Bigg Boss 16 Oct 10 LIVE

In today's episode, Shiv Thakare and Gautam Singh Vig competed against each other in the captaincy task. They were seen standing with a basket on their head, and the other contestants loaded things in their baskets. On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot was seen locking horns with Archana Gautam. They had a physical tussle as Shalin pushed her with a suitcase after she tried to stop him as he walks towards Shiv to put the big suitcase in his basket. Archana seeked justice from Bigg Boss after her spat.

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 10 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Tina asks Shalin to confront Sumbul

    Tina asks Shalin to confront Sumbul as housemates think that Sumbul has feelings for Shalin.

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana continues to blabber over cooking issues

    Archana continues to blabber over cooking issues. Soundarya and Archana get into a heated argument. She calls Archana a low-class woman. Archana continues to abuse her. Soundarya breaks down and says that she wants to go out of the house.

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Priyanka claims Shalin is not her friend

    Shalin asks Priyanka to have a cup of tea with him to know about him and also asks her to divert her attention from Ankit then only she will be able to see the friendship side of him.

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Shekhar Suman interacts with the housemates

    Shekhar Suman enters the Bigg Boss 16 house to interact with the housemates. However, the contestants interact with the guest on screen. While, Priyanka gets the chance to sit on a one-on-one talk with the guest.

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:05 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana insults Shalin over his career

    Archana takes a dig into Shalin's career and comments that his behavior will never let him work on the TV. Let's find out how Shalin is going to react on this.

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:00 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Shalin Bhanot and Archana lock horns

    Shalin Bhanot and Archana indulge in a verbal spat over food. Archana wants to make chicken but Shalin wants to save it for later. Shalin told her that his doctor has advised him to eat chicken and he can't survive otherwise. Archana said, 'iski band bajati hu mai.'

