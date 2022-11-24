Thursday, November 24, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16, Nov 24 LIVE: Sumbul's rumoured-boyfriend Fahmaan Khan enters the show; Tina-Shalin get angry

Bigg Boss 16, Nov 24 LIVE: In today's episode, Sumbul's rumoured-boyfriend Fahmaan Khan enters the show as the first wildcard contestant of this season. On the other hand, a huge argument happens between Sumbul, Shalin and Tina. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2022 21:45 IST
Bigg Boss 16, Nov 24 LIVE
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16, Nov 24 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, Nov 24 LIVE: In today's episode, housemates welcome the first wild card contestant of the season. The wildcard is non other than Sumbul's rumoured boyfriend and Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan. Sumbul gets emotional as he enters the show and sheds tears as she hugs him. On the other hand, a huge argument breaks out between Shalin, Sumbul and Tina. Bhanot loses his cool during the argument. Meanwhile, housemates indulge in a task as they race for captaincy. Tina and Nimrit, who are close friends, get into a fight over the captaincy. Now, it will be interesting to see the changing equations between the housemates. Keep an eye on this space for live updates. 

 

