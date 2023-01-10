Tuesday, January 10, 2023
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16 January 10 LIVE: MC Stan, Nimrit and Archana's families enter the house
Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2023 21:45 IST
Bigg Boss 16 January 10
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 January 10

Bigg Boss 16 January 10 LIVE: The family members coming into the house and staying for a day is not the only twist but their participation in the nomination special also brought back 20 lakhs of prize money. In today's episode, MC Stan's mother, Nimrit's father, and Archana's brother will be seen entering the house. A lot of emotional turmoil can be seen inside the house after the contestants get warm hugs from their loved ones. Archana’s brother has the comic element instilled in him, he is seen having fun with the other contestants including 'Tutur' aka Abdu Rozik. While Nimrit’s father makes sure to express his love to her and to explain to her that this is the time in the show when she should start playing her individual game and putting her own mind into the game, MC Stan will have the privilege to meet his mother who gets emotional after seeing her son.

 

 

