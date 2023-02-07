Tuesday, February 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 February 7 LIVE: Krushna Abhishek enters house with his comic element to roast top 5
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 February 7 LIVE: Krushna Abhishek enters house with his comic element to roast top 5

Bigg Boss 16 February 7 LIVE: In today's episode, As Shiv, Shalin, Priyanka, Archana and MC Stan make it to the top 5, comedian Krushna Abhishek enters the house with his own comic element to roast the contestants. Stay tuned for live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2023 22:07 IST
Bigg Boss 16 February 7 LIVE
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 February 7 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 February 7 LIVE: As the final days are nearing, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot reach the finale making it to the top 5. In yesterday's episode, Nimrit was eliminated leaving the Mandli heartbroken. While going Nimrit expresses her wish to see Shiv and MC Stan standing with Salman Khan and fighting for the trophy. While the house is in its final days, Bigg Boss adds a twist of comedy with Krushna Abhishek. He enters the house with his own comic elements and roasts all the contestants. 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 February 7 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 07, 2023 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Krushna mocks Archana

    Krushna goes down to Archana's feet and keeps saying sorry. According to him, Archana pretends to be sorry whenever someone from outside comes to the house.

  • Feb 07, 2023 10:00 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Krushna Abhishek enters the house

    Comedian Krushna Abhishek enters the house with his own comic element.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News