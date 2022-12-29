Bigg Boss 16 December 29 LIVE: Sumbul takes a stand as Shalin calls her weak; Archana-Vikkas's rift continues

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 December 29 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 December 29 LIVE: Bigg Boss house is now turning into a battleground after the frequent fights between the contestants have been gaining pace. Be it Shalin-Tina or Archana-Priyanka, the clashes seem unstoppable in the house. In today's episode, Sumbul and Shalin, once best friends, are seen having an ugly verbal spat. Huge fights erupt between them. Shalin comments on Sumbul’s weakness in the reality show but Sumbul takes a stand for herself by telling Shalin who he is to make comments like that. She leaves a mark by declaring that she has cried enough and will not cry again.

