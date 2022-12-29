Thursday, December 29, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16 December 29 LIVE: Sumbul takes a stand as Shalin calls her weak; Archana-Vikkas's rift continues

Bigg Boss 16 December 29 LIVE: Bigg Boss house has turned insane with the number of fights happening. In today's episode, Sumbul and Shalin are seen having a verbal spat as the latter called her weak. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2022 22:01 IST
Bigg Boss 16 December 29 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 December 29 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 December 29 LIVE: Bigg Boss house is now turning into a battleground after the frequent fights between the contestants have been gaining pace. Be it Shalin-Tina or Archana-Priyanka, the clashes seem unstoppable in the house. In today's episode, Sumbul and Shalin, once best friends, are seen having an ugly verbal spat. Huge fights erupt between them. Shalin comments on Sumbul’s weakness in the reality show but Sumbul takes a stand for herself by telling Shalin who he is to make comments like that. She leaves a mark by declaring that she has cried enough and will not cry again. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 December 29 LIVE

  • Dec 29, 2022 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Soundarya and Archana talk about Priyanka

    Soundarya and Archana talk about Priyanka and Ankit. Soundarya claims that everything between the two is just for the sake of the show. Archana agrees and tells her that Priyanka and Ankit will not even talk with each other outside the show.

  • Dec 29, 2022 9:53 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana and Shiv argue over house duties

    As the day starts, Archana starts ranting about house duties as she prepares the morning tea. She starts arguing with Shiv and continues to tease all the nominated contestants. 

