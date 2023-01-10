Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to quit Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABDU_ROZIK Abdu Rozik to quit Bigg Boss 16?

Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik is one of the cutest contestants in the show's history. His intelligent personality, cute antics, and soulful voice has been making the fans go gaga over him. The Bigg Boss viewers love that he plays the game with hearts and doesn't get involved in manipulations and planning. However, looks like Abdu's journey in the game is coming to an end. Going by a viral tweet by The Khabri, Abdu Rozik will make an exit from Salman Khan's show on January 12.

The tweet from The Khabri read: "Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on Jan 12 because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him." In another tweet, The Khabri confirmed that famous Indian content creator and comedian will go inside the house as the family member of Abdu Rozik and will bring him out of the house. The Tajikistan singer will not enter back.

Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistan singer, blogger and musician, known primarily for singing in films and for making videos on YouTube. The 19-year-old, who currently has a fan following of 6.9 million on Instagram, will soon be seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan.' He has already made an exit from the show for a few days earlier and now, he will permanently leave the show.

Recently in the Weekend Ka Vaar Episode, Salman Khan was seen grilling the contestants over their constant taunting over professions and struggles. He picked Abdu's example to tell the contestants how important it is to respect each other's work. Abdu then shared how he used to walk for 1.5 hours to school and then after school he would go to the market to sing and earn money for his family. Abdu said: "I used to sing in the bazaar. Per day 5 dollar or 10 dollars used to earn."

He also mentioned that he is the only working member of his family. While talking about his days of struggle, Abdu got emotional.

Meanwhile, it is an emotional week for the Bigg Boss 16 contestants as their family members have entered the house and are living with them. During the nominations task, the family members were asked to nominate on behalf of the contestants. As the result, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqueer Khan and MC Stan have been nominated.

