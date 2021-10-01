Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: When and Where to watch, Theme, Contestants of Salman Khan-hosted show

Television's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss is returning with its 15th season. The Salman Khan hosted show will premiere on October 2. The makers have been building up excitement among viewers with eye-catching promos. The controversial reality show will see various celebrities walking into the house with 'jungle theme' this Saturday. During the launch of the show, Salman had said that he wants the contestants to take a stand for themselves in the show.

The contestants who have been confirmed this year are Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz. A few contestants from Bigg Boss OTT including Shamita Shetty, Partik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat will also be joining the 15th season.

Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: When and Where to watch

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on Saturday (October 2), 2021 at 9:30 pm.

You can watch episodes of Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9:30 pm. In 'Weekend ka Vaar' Salman Khan will interact with the contestants.

Bigg Boss 15 premiere live stream: Voot app

Bigg Boss 15 premiere on TV: The show will air on Colors and will also be available on Jio TV.

What is the theme of the show?

The controversial reality show will witness celebrities from different walks of life entering the 'jungle theme' house. The contestants have to compete for resources in Jungle. Bigg Boss 15 will see contestants facing a number of challenges as they have to fight tooth and nail for their survival in the jungle. Be it finding a bed to sleep, resources to cook food, place to perform daily chores, it is going to be a wild ride for the inmates. In one of the promos, the makers insinuated that contestants could either get a flower bed or a hard floored bed.

The house has been decorated keeping in mind the jungle theme and includes a caravan, tress and grass wallpapers as well as a pitcher to feed food and water to the birds.

Going by the buzz, the contestant will be divided into three tribes under the leadership of Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tripathi. They will compete with each other and win their place in the main Bigg Boss 15 house.

Bigg Boss 15 Promos: