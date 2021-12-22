Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra accuses Tejasswi Prakash of not trusting him, 'Sharam karle thodi si..'

Bigg Boss 15 has been a rollercoaster ride for Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as the two have faced several ups and downs in their relationship. The ongoing Ticket To Finale task in the house has witnessed a lot of bonds breaking up. Best friends like Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee turning foes. Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat who have always supported each other also locked horns during the task. The upcoming episode will also see lovebirds Karan and Tejasswi having an ugly spat. The makers on Wednesday dropped a promo in which the duo can be seen having a strong fight.

The promo video begins with Rakhi Sawant telling Tejasswi about Karan questioning her why is she supporting Teja and not him. Tejasswi then tells Karan, ‘You have a problem if I win.’ This made Karan upset and he tells Tejasswi, "You are doubting me? These people have become closer to you than me? Rakhi Sawant is telling the truth, I am a liar. Have some shame." Tejasswi said, "I will fight for them, who are playing for me."

Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, "Finalist banne ki iss race mein kar rahe hai gharwaale saari hadhein paar. Kya #TicketToFinale ka task badlega ghar ke equations?"

Later, Tejasswi and Karan both are seen getting teary-eyed. Teja is seen crying in a corner. Following this, a huge fight will also break out between Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty as Shamita pushes Rakhi after her judgement in the task infuriated her.

During the 'Dragon Fire' task, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Abhijit Bichukale have a chance to become the second finalist. Now, the nominated contestants including Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Umar and Devoleena have to play the game and the winner has the chance to eliminate one contestant. Rashami Desai has already been eliminated from the task.