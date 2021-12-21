Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: Rashami, Karan blame Rakhi for 'unfair' decisions during Ticket To Finale

The Ticket to Finale task in 'Bigg Boss 15' house has created a rift between Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant. Rashami said that Rakhi is not honest in her decisions as a 'sanchalak'. During the 'Dragon Fire' task, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami Desai had a chance to become the second finalist. Now, the nominated contestants including Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Umar and Devoleena had to play the game and the winner had the chance to eliminate one contestant.

Karan planned to target Shamita with Tejasswi and Umar's help, Rakhi teamed up with Pratik, Shamita and others. Tejasswi asked Rakhi to make a fair judgment in the task. The flames continued to burn with complete rage during the 'Dragon Fire' task. Shamita and Nishant wanted no one to win the task.

As Rakhi was the 'sanchalak', she planned to favour Devoleena and Pratik. This made Rashami and Karan angry.

Rashami argued with Rakhi and said, "You are not doing right." Karan also had a heated argument with Rakhi. He in fact warned her to be ready to face the consequences. Rakhi also shouted at them.

