Bigg Boss 15: Ritesh makes shocking revelations, admits Rakhi Sawant is not legally his wife

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 witnessed the eviction of Rakhi Sawant's alleged husband Ritesh due to getting a lesser number of votes. The man who kept his identity a secret for two-and-a-half years finally made a public appearance with Rakhi on the Salman Khan show. Ever since Rakhi Sawant's marriage with Ritesh had been under the radar. The mystery around him deepened as Ritesh's first wife Snigdha Priya levelled allegations of domestic violence against him and claimed that he was lying about being an NRI.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Ritesh made shocking revelations about his first wife Snigdha and the truth behind his marriage with Rakhi. Ritesh admitted that Rakhi is not legally his wife. "Hum logon ne ishwar ko sakshi maan ke ek doosre ko pati patni sweekar kiya hai. Kahin hum logon ne court marriage abhi ki nahi hai," he said.

Ritesh also said that he and Rakhi plan to have a formal marriage ceremony and invite people from the industry.

Adressing to Snigdha’s claims he said, "Mere previous wife ne jo allegations lagaya tha, mujhe pata tha ki yeh sab hai. Toh mujhe tha ki yeh sab clear up ho jaaye toh ek formal marriage hum log achchi tarah se karein. Bohot saare thoughts the, Rakhi ka bhi career tha, mere bhi bohot saare projects chal rahe the."

Calling it ‘love at first sight’ with Rakhi, Ritesh said, "Ishwar ko sakshi maan ke hi usko apnaya hoon. Legal terms mein, main definitely yeh divorce ka wait kar raha hoon, jaise hi hoga, main formal marriage karunga Rakhi ke saath."

Reportedly, Sawant had confirmed her marriage to Ritesh in 2019 and claimed that he was an 'NRI'

