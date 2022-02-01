Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRATIK.IESHAAN/RAJIV Bigg Boss 15 after party: Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Ieshaan & others share inside pics with Salman Khan

Last Sunday fans witnessed Bigg Boss 15 finale during which Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner. Despite the fact that the show is over now but its shenanigans aren't yet! The ex-contestants including-- Rajiv Adatia, Ritesh Sawant, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Pratik Sehajpal and others had a fun-filled after-party which was also attended by the host Salman Khan. Taking to their respective social media handle, the participants shared inside pictures from the bash and praised the superstar for his constant support. Not only this but Pratik, who became the first runner-up shared how he got a special gift from the 'Dabangg' actor.

Pratik while sharing a lovable picture with Salman wrote, "Thank you for all the love and support and also the T-shirt Bhai. I hope you're proud of me. @beingsalmankhan. Dreams come true just gotta have faith."

Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh shared a photo with the actor and captioned it, "Love you salman bhai. Aapke pyar ko puri jindagi is dil me samhal kar rakhunga. Love you always!!"

Rajiv wrote, "With the Legend at the after party! Thank you so much Bhai for being an amazing host as always! For guiding and looking after me always in the show! Lots of love and thank you for a lovely after party!@beingsalmankhan."

Meanwhile Ieshaan while sharing the clip wrote, "About last night Bhai."

Coming back to the finale, beating the top 3 finalists, which included Tejasswi along with Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal, she lifted the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner's trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 40 Lakh. Pratik became the runner-up in the race to win.

Earlier during the season finale episode, Nishant Bhat had decided to walk away with the Rs 10 lakh briefcase and Shamita Shetty became the next to be evicted from the 'Bigg Boss' house.