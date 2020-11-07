Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Contestants to have dance-off, Kavita Kaushik may re-enter

Saturday, November 07, 2020
     
India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2020 20:56 IST
In today’s episode of Bigg Boss season 14, the contestants will be coupling up to battle it out in Weekend Ka Vaar. The promo sees popular contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia showcasing special performances in a bid to outdo the others. Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik could re-enter the reality show Bigg Boss 14 following her shocking eviction, but there is a catch. The actress has to impress a special celebrity expert panel first. Kavita was voted out of the show within a week of her entry as a wild card contestant. In the latest promo, it was revealed that she will be given an opportunity to qualify and enter the house yet again.

Here are the Live Updates for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar November 7 episode

  • Nov 07, 2020 8:55 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Which contestant needs to wake up?

    Bigg Boss introduces a 'ghanti' round where each contestant has to name that contestant who needs to wake up and play the game.

    Pavitra and Nikki names Naina. Rubina and Eijaz names Shardul. Jasmin names Jaan. 

  • Nov 07, 2020 8:48 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    It's love in the air

    Host Salman Khan answers some questions about love and relationships. He then welcomes all to Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar,

