Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's mother reveals why his family cut off ties & it's not because of his bisexuality

TV producer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta ever since his entery in the show has been ranting about how his family has broken ties with him ever since he has opened up about his sexuality. He said that his mother and brother chose to distance themselves when he revealed his bisexuality on the social media platform. While many have been sympathizing with him, others have been wanting to know the other side of the story. And here it is! An official statement from Vikas' mother Sharda Gupta will hopefully end all the speculations. Taking to social media, his mother shared a long note with a caption that read, "Patience has its limits. If you don’t fight for what you want, Don’t cry for what you lost. Krishna (Bhagwat Gita)."

The official statement from Vikas Gupta's mother Sharda goes as follows:

"To think that we actually distanced our own (son) for his sexual orientation is equal to making a derogatory statement about my family. Yes, my son and I are not on great terms but that has nothing to do with his orientation. We had cut off ties with him much before he decided to come out in public, and we knew and have always loved him and accepted him the way he is. So the news about us distancing him cause of his choices is a complete hoax fabricated to one’s convenience. But sometimes, when you give too much love, you risk to be taken for granted.

Unfortunately we distanced ourselves from him but despite that, we maintained a silence because unlike him, we didn’t want to paint a bad picture of him in the media.

This matter would have never reached this far had my son not decided to cast aspersions against us. We had decided to give him due respect, but he couldn’t allow us our peace, which as a family, is our defeat.

This would be my first and last statement on the same as I don’t intend to carry on with this blame game and I would request everyone to understand and give us the respect and privacy we deserve. Thank you."

Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out 😊 pic.twitter.com/0N403EDukp — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) June 20, 2020

In a latest interview with the Times Of India, the producer opened up about the whole scenario and said, "My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don’t want to be seen with me."

Recently, Vikas during an episode had an emotional breakdown infront of the housemates where he opened up about the emotional stress he had been going through for a year and a half. He even spoke about his bisexuality and revealed about a person with whom he was in a relationship. Not only this, but he even spoke about how his family left him after knowing about his bisexuality earlier this year.